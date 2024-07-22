Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Hologic by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.38. 601,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,356. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

