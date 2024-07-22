Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $512,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE J traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.44. 339,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

