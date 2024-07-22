Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 7,988 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Knife River worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the first quarter worth $206,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Knife River stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.86. 303,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,699. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($516.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

