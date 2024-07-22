Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 4,641 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,641 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 951,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

