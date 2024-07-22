Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 121.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,286,137. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.