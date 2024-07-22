Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,161 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.02. The company had a trading volume of 984,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.55%.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

