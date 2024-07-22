Orchid Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $82.73 million and $3.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.31 or 1.00044356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00071877 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

