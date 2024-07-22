Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,777 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 950,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $148.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

