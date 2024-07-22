Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $36,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 149,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 271,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

