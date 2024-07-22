Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
XAR stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.85. 53,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $149.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
