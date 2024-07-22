Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,526 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 467.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.78. 125,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

