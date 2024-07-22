Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,127 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.89. 3,252,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

