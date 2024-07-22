Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 253,547 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,849,000 after buying an additional 1,086,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after buying an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.21. 3,962,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,875. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

