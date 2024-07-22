Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $21.27 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $59.42 on Monday, hitting $3,907.83. 201,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,363. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,882.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3,675.70.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,994.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.