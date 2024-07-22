Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $40.83 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,882. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

