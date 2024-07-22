Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $49.30 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,534 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 29.70% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $49,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000.

Shares of BATS NOCT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. 3,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

