Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,078 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $371.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

