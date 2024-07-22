Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 108,913 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.17% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IUS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. 74,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $518.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.