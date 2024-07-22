Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 63,316 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,333,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.40. 159,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

