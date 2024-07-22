Osaic Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,369 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VIS traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.34 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

