Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 130,881 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,881 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. 16,766,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,208,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

