Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $69,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,042,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 75,140 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

