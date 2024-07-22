Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 59,750 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $47,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,157. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.