Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 691,016 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 691,016 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $64,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signify Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 43,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,930. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

