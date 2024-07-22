Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 734,912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,912 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after buying an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 704,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,034. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.