Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PKG stock opened at $191.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

