Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 2,874 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $6,539,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 293,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 92,103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 33,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.30. 22,276,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,780,308. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

View Our Latest Report on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.