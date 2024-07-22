Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. 2,705,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,835. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.17.
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
