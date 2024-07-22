Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. 13,637,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,452,313. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.