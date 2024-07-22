Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 464 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD traded down $14.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,074. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a 200 day moving average of $250.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

