Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

