Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,089,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,180,430,000 after buying an additional 481,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,993,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,079. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

