PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $672.86

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 672.86 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.60), with a volume of 102093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.56).

PayPoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £483.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,549.53, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 599.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.79.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,837.21%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

