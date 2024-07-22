QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.87) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.93).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 1.0 %

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 468.60 ($6.08) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 382.42. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.40 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,952.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QinetiQ Group

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.73), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($890,391.26). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107 shares of company stock valued at $45,035. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.