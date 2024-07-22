QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.72. 5,485,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,341,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

