Radix (XRD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $263.05 million and $1.82 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,902,365,443 coins and its circulating supply is 9,089,098,374 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

