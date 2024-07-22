RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

RBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ RBB opened at $21.67 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at RBB Bancorp

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.