Relay Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.62 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $2.62 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

