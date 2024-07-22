Request (REQ) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Request has a market capitalization of $115.49 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,934.04 or 0.99983849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11417038 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $757,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

