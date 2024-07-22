RH (NYSE:RH) Trading Down 2.5%

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $265.99 and last traded at $266.00. 87,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 721,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

RH Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $266.68.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.8% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

