Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Financial Contrast

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 363.86%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 2.00 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -10.64

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20%

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics. The company was founded by Jonnie R. Williams, Sr. on June 24, 1985 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

