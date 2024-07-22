Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.23. 2,247,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,025,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,100,419 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

