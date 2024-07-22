Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

