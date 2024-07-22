Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Holdings Raised by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.71. 269,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.15%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 169.24%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

