Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

