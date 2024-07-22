Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.87 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $774.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.58 or 0.05101284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00047157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,826,540,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,004,572 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

