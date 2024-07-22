Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $696.72 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.88 or 0.05186628 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00047896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,825,542,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,805,006,172 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

