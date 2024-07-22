Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after buying an additional 183,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,401,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,545,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 138,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

