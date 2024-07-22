Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after buying an additional 183,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,401,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,545,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $79.66. 138,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

