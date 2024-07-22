Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$13.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.38.
SES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services
In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 and have sold 173,125 shares worth $2,018,144. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.
