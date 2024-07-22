Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,359.45 or 1.00047172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041214 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.