Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010536 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009439 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,359.45 or 1.00047172 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011516 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006777 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00073549 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.